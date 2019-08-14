FLORENCE, S.C. – A new restaurant may soon be dashing onto Darlington Street.
Wednesday afternoon, the city of Florence’s Design Review Board voted in favor of authorizing a certificate of appropriateness for a restaurant called Dash N Dogz to be placed at 200 E. Darlington St. The restaurant will be housed in a existing building that will be renovated. The building was previously home to a cellphone store.
The board made the certificate contingent upon the restaurant’s not having a backlight vinyl sign, the development of additional parking spaces, and not using the facility as a drive-thru which was the original plan. Also, the restaurant will be required to place a dumpster within 200 feet of the restaurant.
Samantha George-Mack, who plans to open the restaurant, said the plan for the restaurant is to operate a pick-up and dine-in location with orders potentially being taken online as well.
She expressed some concern about funding the replacement of the sign but the board, particularly Chairman Pierce Campbell, insisted on a different signage plan to continue the practice of preventing backlight vinyl signs.
The city planning department expressed concern that the business’s location and potential drive-thru plan could cause cars to “stack” on Darlington Street near the railroad tracks.
In other action Wednesday, the design review board:
>> Approved a certificate of appropriateness for a shed to be placed alongside the Barnes Street Recreation building.
>> Approved a certificate of appropriateness for the demolition of two buildings located at 313 Warley St.
>> Approved a certificate of appropriateness for the construction of a quadriplex of apartments at 307 Covington St.
>> Deferred approval of a certificate appropriateness for exterior modifications to 178 W. Evans St.