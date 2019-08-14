FLORENCE, S.C. – A new restaurant may soon be dashing onto Darlington Street.

Wednesday afternoon, the city of Florence’s Design Review Board voted in favor of authorizing a certificate of appropriateness for a restaurant called Dash N Dogz to be placed at 200 E. Darlington St. The restaurant will be housed in a existing building that will be renovated. The building was previously home to a cellphone store.

The board made the certificate contingent upon the restaurant’s not having a backlight vinyl sign, the development of additional parking spaces, and not using the facility as a drive-thru which was the original plan. Also, the restaurant will be required to place a dumpster within 200 feet of the restaurant.

Samantha George-Mack, who plans to open the restaurant, said the plan for the restaurant is to operate a pick-up and dine-in location with orders potentially being taken online as well.

She expressed some concern about funding the replacement of the sign but the board, particularly Chairman Pierce Campbell, insisted on a different signage plan to continue the practice of preventing backlight vinyl signs.

The city planning department expressed concern that the business’s location and potential drive-thru plan could cause cars to “stack” on Darlington Street near the railroad tracks.

In other action Wednesday, the design review board:

>> Approved a certificate of appropriateness for a shed to be placed alongside the Barnes Street Recreation building.

>> Approved a certificate of appropriateness for the demolition of two buildings located at 313 Warley St.

>> Approved a certificate of appropriateness for the construction of a quadriplex of apartments at 307 Covington St.

>> Deferred approval of a certificate appropriateness for exterior modifications to 178 W. Evans St.

Government and Poltics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

