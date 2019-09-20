0921 LCTF 2019 band.jpg

Wet Nose Dog performed Friday night in Lake City as part of the 2019 S.C. Tobacco Festival activities. Festivities begin again at 10 a.m. today. The day ends with a grand fireworks display.

 DIANNE POSTON OWENS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City’s 65th South Carolina Tobacco Festival was underway Friday night, begins again Saturday morning and continues until the grand fireworks show Saturday night.

Carnival and rides, offered by Garbrick Amusement, are in the Pee Dee Thrift parking lot, 219 N. Church St., and a kid’s zone will be on the East Main Green at Church and Main streets.

0921 LCTF 2019 crowd.jpg

Festival-goers line the walkway at the Village Green in Lake City Friday night during the opening of the 2019 South Carolina Tobacco Festival.

At noon Saturday, the winners of the annual Catfish Tournament, presented by Marshall’s Marine, will be announced, along with winners of the Lake City Swamp Run.

Performances will be on the stage in the Village Green on Henry and Church streets.

0921 LCTF 2019 football.jpg

Oblivious to the band playing in the background, a group plays a pick-up football game on the Village Green in Lake City Friday night. Festivities continue Saturday on the final day of the 2019 South Carolina Tobacco Festival.

Activities will be going on in conjunction with the Lake City Farmers Market in the ACL Building.

Craftsmen and women and artisans will be in the Bean Market, and the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club Car Show will be held on Church Street.

0921 LCTF 2019 food.jpg

Sharon (no last name given) wraps a grilled turkey leg in foil Friday night for Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson. Tony Epps, center, grilled ribs, chicken, turkey legs, fish and hotdogs for festival-goers. Epps said the owner of the grill is Frank Epps.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the annual Beach Blast will feature Jim Quick & Coastline band.

Food vendors will be located throughout the festival area.

