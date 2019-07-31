FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a threat made toward Henry Timrod Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
Timrod Elementary, a year-round school, started school again Monday after summer break. A person called sometime after lunch Wednesday and threatened to “shoot up the school,” Kirby said.
The special operations unit and deputies went to the school, and the campus was secured for the remainder of the school day. No shooting occurred at the school.
“You have to take these threats seriously because you don’t know,” Kirby said.
Kirby said investigators were trying to find out who made the call.