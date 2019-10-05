FLORENCE, S.C. – Ralph Wase was one of the first to begin the annual Pee Dee Heart Walk on Saturday morning. He said he will be 88 at the end of this month.
Wase was one of about 1,200 people walking in the event, including about 100 survivors of some form of heart disease or stroke.
Wase is a 53-year survivor. He had surgery when he was 35 years old.
“I grew up with an enlarged heart,” he said.
He said he didn’t pass the physical requirements to play sports in school, and when he joined the Navy at 19 years old he was turned down.
In 1966, he had surgery at John Hopkins. About three years ago he had a pacemaker put in.
Wase said he now walks about five days a week at the YMCA and works out on the machines.
The Pee Dee Heart Walk started and ended at the FMU Performing Arts Center on Dargan Street in downtown Florence.
Donna Johnson of Hartsville said she walks because her husband had open heart surgery in 2014 at 44 years of age. He just had a stress test, she said, and is doing great.
Gedelle Marshall, also of Hartsville, said her husband had a heart attack 16 years ago and didn’t make it. She said many members of his family have died of heart disease.
Margaret Sprenger suffers from heart disease, and said this is her 10th walk. She continues to go to cardio rehab three times a week.
Regi Armstrong with Armstrong Wealth Management, said his company got involved with the walk because one of their associates’ father died of a heart attack. Since then, he said, various members of the company have had family members develop heart disease.
Chad Patterson, chair of this year’s event, said his company, Raldex, has about 320 employees, and they have had a lot of family and friends with heart disease. He said it is important to show support with events like the Pee Dee Heart Walk.
The goal this year is to raise $25,000. The deadline for reaching the goal is Dec. 31.
The money raised goes for research and education to fight heart disease and stroke in this area.
“Eighty percent of heart disease is preventable, and we want to focus on that in the Pee Dee,” said Sheryl Love, senior director of development with the American Heart Association.
Seventy three companies participated in this year’s walk. The top money raising companies were, from 1 to 10, Vulcraft, Carolina Pines, MUSC, Raldex, McLeod, KJ’s, S.C. Federal Credit Union, Armstrong Wealth Management, Encompass Health and Honda of S.C.
In addition to the walk, there was yoga on the lawn, a pet and T-shirt contest, health screenings and gymnastic/dance routines.
The leadership team for the Pee Dee Heart Walk in addition to Patterson were Amanda Butler and Kim Lanier from McLeod, Rilla Hemminsen from MUSC, Marie Thompson from Honda, Mike Miller from the Florence Chamber, Drew Griffin from the City of Florence, Robert Harris from SC Federal Credit Union, Richard Walker from CSP Insurance Services, Tyler Grube from Darlington Raceway, Kirby Anderson from Raldex, Eric Bingaman from Thermo Fisher, Steven Bright from ADP, Jenny Hardee from McLeod Darlington, Jill Lewis from Signature Wealth.
