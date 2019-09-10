GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. – There will be one less presidential candidate Monday at the Galivants Ferry Stump.
The campaign of Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard confirmed Tuesday morning that she will not attend the stump.
Gabbard announced her campaign for president on Feb. 2.
A longtime member of the Hawaii Army National Guard — her current rank is major — Gabbard served as a member of Hawaii House of Representatives in 2003-2004 and the Honolulu City Council in 2011-12 before running for the state’s Second Congressional District seat in 2012. She was re-elected in 2014, 2016, and 2018.
Honolulu is the capital and largest city of the state.
Gabbard is the daughter of a Hawaii politician, state Sen. Mike Gabbard. Her father is a practicing Roman Catholic and her mother is a Hindu. Gabbard’s first name derives from a Sanskrit word referencing a plant sacred in that religion.
She attended Hawaii Pacific University, where she received a bachelor’s of science in business administration.
Still confirmed to be attending the stump are Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana, and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio.
The Galivants Ferry Stump, considered the oldest and largest political “stump speaking” in the United States, has its roots in the gubernatorial campaign of Gen. Wade Hampton in 1876 that he announced in Galivants Ferry. Four years later, local businessman Joseph Holliday invited county Democratic candidates to speak from his Galivants Ferry store, which was a local gathering place. The Holliday family has been hosting the event on their property on the banks of the Pee Dee River every biennial since then. It has been hosted by the families of Joseph Holliday and John Monroe Holliday since 1880.
Speaking is scheduled to start at the 2019 Stump at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pee Dee Farms General Store in Galivants Ferry. It will follow the traditional festival format with live bluegrass music, country cuisine and clogging starting at 5 p.m.
