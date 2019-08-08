FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools Extended Day Academy is now accepting applications for the RN Beck Child Development Center and the Child Development Center at Woods Road.
The extended-day program provides after-school learning opportunities students to receive homework assistance, one-on-one tutoring, enrichment opportunities and nutritional offerings. The initiation fee for the extended-day program costs $90 and is due upon the application’s completion. The $90 fee includes a $30 nonrefundable registration fee per child and $60 for the first week.
The extended-day program is also offered at all three middle schools, Briggs Elementary, Carver Elementary, Delmae Heights Elementary, Dewey L. Carter Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Henry Timrod Elementary, Lucy T. Davis Elementary, McLaurin Elementary, Moore Intermediate, North Vista Elementary, Savannah Grove Elementary, Theodore Lester Elementary and Wallace Gregg Elementary. ABC vouchers are also accepted. Application forms are available at the Extended Day Program Office, 301 S. Dargan St., Room 202. For more information, call the Extended Day Academy office at 843-664-2155.