FLORENCE, S.C. – Doctors who make house calls are a rarity in today’s world, but Dr. Charles Louis Edwards wants to change that, at least in the Pee Dee area.
In mid-summer, Edwards opened My House Call Doctor. His office is at 650 Pamplico Highway, Suite C (in front of Food Lion).
“We bring primary care to you,” he told those gathered on Thursday morning for the grand opening of his office. A ribbon cutting was hosted by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to announce his membership in the chamber. Chamber ambassadors, his staff, friends and family joined in the ribbon cutting.
Edwards said he makes house calls as far away as Conway, Johnsonville, Darlington and Hartsville.
“The number of patients we are seeing is increasing every day,” he said. “This is a better way to primary care.”
Edwards said patients receive the best of care in the comfort of their own homes. He said his practice has up-to-date technology available so patients can access their medical records online.
For about six years prior, Edwards said, he worked in the hospital emergency room setting and saw firsthand a need for doctors who make house calls.
Board certified, Edwards specializes in internal medicine.
Home services include flu shots, vaccines, diagnostic testing – ultra sounds, X-rays and lab work.
In-office appointments are also available.
Edwards said his way of doing medicine is embraced by the homebound, mobility insecure, those who shouldn’t be around sick people and people who don’t want to spend a half a day in the doctor’s office.
Charlotte Hanna, PA and Tammy Huckabee, nurse practitioner, work with Edwards. There five people on the staff, but Edwards said more doctors will be joining him soon.
Born and raised in Dillon, he earned his undergraduate degree from Francis Marion University and his medical degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM).
His wife, Christena, and children, Madison, Paisley and Chase, joined him for the cutting of the ribbon.
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other times are available by appointment.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 843-619-2280 or visit www.myhousecalldoctor.com.
