FLORENCE, S.C. – Quinterris Javon Carmichael was arrested Friday afternoon on charges involving a fatal shooting on Sept. 12 in Florence.
The arrest was made in Marion, according to Florence police, and Carmichael was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
Police said Tyrin Jones was also arrested Friday and charged with misprision of a felony in the case. Jones is accused of concealing information from investigators.
Police are searching for a third man, Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps, who is charged with murder in the shooting of Tydrecus Deshawn Williams on Lucas Street.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Johnson-Epps’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).
