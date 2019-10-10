FLORENCE, S.C. – Brad Jordan, owner/videographer of Kinetic Media Productions, celebrated his membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.
Jordan has been in business for about eight and a half years. His business is at 2023 S. Irby St. in the UPS store.
Kinetic Media Productions is primarily a video production company, Jordan said. He also does web design, logo design and branding.
He said he joined the chamber to network and grow his business. He said he knows other businesses that have benefited from chamber membership.
Jordan said he wants to become an active member and participate in community events.
A native of Florence, Jordan is a 1999 graduate of Francis Marion University with a degree in history. He took college courses in art and design. He did an internship in graphic design and web design and decided to pursue a career in video production.
He said there are ups and downs, as in any business, but he is looking forward to his ninth year in 2020.
He has recently made a music video for a local Christian artist. He does TV commercials, business corporate and training videos, as well as social and nonprofit videos.
Jordan said check out his website to view his work.
Hours are by appointment.
