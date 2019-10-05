First of four parts
FLORENCE, S.C. – Burnadene Kelley-Newman, owner and founder of Kelley’s Fine Arts, had never broken a bone until she cracked a rib last year while hugging someone at a dance competition.
This led her to discovering her breast cancer.
“So, I’m a professional dancer, and I had never broken a bone,” Kelley-Newman said. “I’ve had falls through college obtaining my degree, performing and teaching. I just never had broken a bone, and I ended up with a cracked rib from a simple hug.”
After cracking the rib, Kelley-Newman started going to a new primary care physician, Dr. Brinda Chokshi.
While Kelley-Newman was at her doctor’s appointment getting a bone scan, Chokshi talked Kelley-Newman into doing a mammogram, which she had not done in a number of years, she said.
The mammogram revealed a small lump on her right side, and a biopsy revealed that it was cancerous, Kelley-Newman said.
From her primary care physician, Kelley-Newman went to a surgeon.
Dr. Amy Murrell, the surgeon, asked Kelley-Newman to get an MRI done to ensure the cancer wasn’t on both sides, she said. There was a less than 5% chance that cancer would be bilateral, or affecting both sides, Kelley-Newman said.
At first, Kelley-Newman said she did not want to get the MRI, but her family persuaded her to go through with the test.
Kelley-Newman said the MRI revealed that her breast cancer was bilateral.
“No matter how someone sort of tries to describe to you what that feels like, you can’t know unless it is said to you,” Kelley-Newman said. “I have had some health issues before. I’ve had other surgeries. Only once before in my life was it life threatening, but it’s nothing like when they say that word cancer.”
On July 3, 2018, Kelley-Newman went into surgery to remove the cancerous spots. Kelley-Newman said she also went through a month of radiation in October.
Though the radiation made her tired, Kelley-Newman said, she never missed a day of teaching dance.
“Here’s the thing: I have lots and lots of eyes on me,” Kelley-Newman said. “So it’s not just my own children that are looking to see how I respond to something. I mean, they’re most important, but I have this huge amount of mostly girls who are looking to see: How did Ms. Burnadene handle it?”
Kelley-Newman said she was thankful to have her dancers to come to, because they helped get her through having breast cancer.
Even on the day of her surgery, Kelley-Newman said she was thinking about dance. She said she had her husband film her feet while she was in her hospital gown doing a tap routine.
“What a great gift that I have that to think about, because I think about if I didn’t have that to think about, then I’d end up feeling sorry for myself,” Kelley-Newman said.
Only three weeks after Kelley-Newman got out of her surgery, she and her husband traveled to a dance competition to see her dancers perform. Kelley-Newman said she was sitting on the front row with ice packs.
“I felt like I had to assure them all that I was good,” Kelley-Newman said.
Kelley-Newman’s dancers also were there to support her. She said she received several devotional books, sweet notes and flowers from her dancers during that time.
In addition to having a support system from her dancers, Kelley-Newman said, her family was a big support system.
Her family was there through each doctor appointment and after surgery, Kelley-Newman said. One of her cousins, Rich Williamson, even came and stayed with her in the hospital until she went home after surgery.
“It’s also an eye opener to see how my husband was with me every time, and if he had not been there, one of my children would have been there or my mom and dad,” Kelley-Newman said. “I had a support system.”
Kelley-Newman said going through treatments and seeing the patients in the oncology center made her want to do something to help others.
In February, Kelley’s Fine Arts held its annual benefit concert for the McLeod Helping Oncology Patients Everyday (HOPE) Fund. The group raised $6,000 for the fund.
Kelley-Newman was recently honored at the McLeod Evening of Hope on Sept. 29. During the event, Kelley-Newman and her daughter sang “I’m Alive” by Celine Dion.
