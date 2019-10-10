FLORENCE, S.C. — Dale Barth is the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business Person of the Year.
The announcement was made before a sold-out crowd on Thursday at the annual Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon held at the Florence Center.
The Business Person of the Year is someone who has “managed a successful business with a record of responsibility toward employees, customers and members of the greater Florence community,” said Mike Miller, chamber president.
Barth is owner of Red Bone Alley restaurant and bar and a partner is Town Hall restaurants, both in Florence.
Barth was lured to the event by his family under the pretense that his older brother, Kevin, was receiving the award.
“I picked him up on the curb at Red Bone and brought him here,” said his wife, Leslie.
She said the entire family was in on the secret. His daughter waited outside the event until the announcement was being made so as to not give it away.
In his acceptance speech, Barth humbly said that there were people attending the event who were way more deserving of the award.
“I am completely undeserving,” he said afterward. “I have been blessed by a lot of mentors.”
His family said he doesn’t like to take credit for anything, but they would disagree about his not being a deserving recipient.
“I certainly think he deserves this,” said his wife.
“I think it is wonderful,” said his daughter, Allie. “He is a hard worker. He is selfless. Everything he has done is for someone else.”
She said he does a lot for his family and the community. He has been instrumental in helping revitalize the downtown and the Florence Mall.
“He has a heart of gold,” said Wayne Turner, his adopted brother.
“I’ve known Dale for the 12 years we have lived here,” said Mike Reichenbach, chairman-elect of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
He said he, his wife and kids have made Red Bone Alley a staple in their dining out. He said that when they have friends come from out of town, they take them to Red Bone Alley for the aesthetics and the food.
Barth grew up in Marion and attended Byrnes Academy in Quinby, where he met his future wife at the age of 14.
Barth said they started in the restaurant business when they were only 23 years old.
He was introduced to the restaurant industry while attending the College of Charleston. He worked his way up. After college, he went to work for a small eastern North Carolina-based group, where he learned operational and management skills.
In 1992, he had the opportunity to purchase PA’s Restaurant in Florence. He honed his skills and developed a second restaurant, using his own “concept, design and creativity.” He took the old J.C. Penny department store at the Florence Mall and turned it into a restaurant that he named after his daughter and her red bone hound, said Wells Fargo executive Robb Sasser, who announced the Business Person of the Year.
Red Bone Alley has become a landmark in Florence and is popular with locals and those passing through Florence, Sasser said. The restaurant features locally sourced food and South Carolina cuisine.
Barth employs more than 100 people.
Barth continued to expand his Red Bone brand and opened a manufacturing business of specialty spices and sauces, Sasser said.
“Red Bone Alley Foods was one of the first private investments in the revitalization efforts of downtown Florence,” Sasser said.
Sasser said Barth converted an old abandoned building into an industrial kitchen and food-packaging area that “not only produces and packages Red Bone-branded products but also products for other boutique food companies, supplying 6,000 grocery stores.”
His son, Griffin, manages the Red Bone Alley Foods operations.
Barth also is one of the investors in New Florence Development, the partnership that redeveloped Kress Corner.
Barth and The Indigo Road Hospitality Group from Charleston developed and opened Town Hall Restaurant in downtown Florence. Operated by the Indigo Road Group, it has provided Florence with another unique dining option that has contributed to the rebirth of downtown, Sasser said.
Sasser said Barth is not one who seeks the limelight or accolades but has quietly given back to this area in many ways, from feeding several hundred city and county employees free meals during hurricanes Matthew, Michael and Florence to supporting many nonprofits.
He is the recipient of the Florence Building Bridges Humanitarian Award and The Clara Barton Award from the American Red Cross.
In 2001, Red Bone Alley was presented the South Carolina’s Job Creator of the Year Award.
In 2016, he received an Entrepreneurial Award from Florence-Darlington Technical College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.