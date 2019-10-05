FLORENCE, S.C. – Howe Springs Fire Department held its first open house on Saturday to kick off National Fire Prevention Week, which starts Monday.
“We hope to make this an annual event,” said Fire Chief Billy Dillon. He said the event was geared around community education.
Dillon said the event was all about prevention and safety when dealing with home fires and auto accidents.
He said Howe Springs represents 152 square miles through the heart of Florence County. It answers about 1,100 calls a year and has seven stations.
Dillon said the goal is to lessen the effect of an emergency by education.
“A lot of time and effort went into planning this event,” Dillon said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team.”
“This was my first time planning this event for the community,” said Amber Jones, events coordinator and firefighter. “It has been a learning process, getting the information out.”
Jones said she is pleased with the turnout for their first open house.
Activities during the day included child safety seat checks, wellness screenings, fire truck and ambulance tours, photo ops with Sparky the fire dog, live fire and car extrication demonstrations, and a frozen turkey cooking fire demonstration. Children learned about what to do during a house fire when the smoke detector goes off, how to crawl through a smoke-filled room, and other safety tips.
Effingham Grill N Grocery provided hot dogs and hamburgers.
