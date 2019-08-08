TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Free school supplies will be distributed to students from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Timmonsville Public Library.
The school supplies will be provided by the Four Giving Hearts nonprofit organization and will be distributed Thursday while they last. Students must be present to receive the supplies.
Four Giving Hearts, based out of Georgetown, was founded in June 2018 by educator Charlene McKnight. It primarily serves the Pee Dee and Low County regions of the state. The organization focuses on health, family, education and community.
The Timmonsville Public Library is located at 298 W. Smith St.