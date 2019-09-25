HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The State Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate “an officer involved shooting,” according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
A media advisory sent out by sheriff’s Lt. Robby Kilgo said the shooting happened near the intersection of Golf Course Road and New Market Road. Kilgo said no deputies were injured, but gave no information or who was shot or how it happened.
Kilgo said Sheriff Tony Chavis requested the SLED investigation.
