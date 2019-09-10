LAKE CITY, S.C. – New Lake City Chief Judge Taft Giles was introduced to city council members Tuesday.
Giles has served as a magistrate in Effingham and Florence and also as a chief judge in Timmonsville, an associate judge for the city of Darlington.
In another matter, Brianna Dennis, Francis Marion University’s executive director of the Kelley Center of Economic Development, appeared before council to talk about a new business incubator housed in the Continuum in Lake City.
Among other things, Dennis said, the incubator offers the opportunity to business owners to participate in a program that offers business guidance, help writing a business plan, and resources. There is an application process, she said, and participation is $200 per month.
The Lake City site will offer training and counseling for small-business owners, she said.
Various community activities were brought before the council for the public’s information.
There will be a Sept. 13 noon prayer service at St. Mark Believers Holiness Church in Lake City, in conjunction with the Sept. 14 20th anniversary celebration of Winky’s Task Force, a Cancer Support Group. The Saturday event will begin at 6 p.m. and feature evangelist Dr. Lue Salters. The church is at 301 Delano St. in Lake City. The invitation to attend was offered by Michelle Daniels. Anyone interested in the events can call her at 843-373-7349.
There will be a community-wide yard sale at Town Hall in Lake City on Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Call Josey Gamble to sign up, 843-374-5421. There is a $3 table fee and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the benefit City of Lake City community-based outreach programs.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, First Baptist Church in Lake City will open a time capsule placed at the cornerstone of the building in 1919. Council member and church member Peg Sebnick said the morning’s events begin at 11 and special guests will be on hand, including Lake City’s Mayor Lovith Anderson and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Vernell Simmons with Census 2020 appeared before the council to discuss the importance of having everyone counted. People may be counted by going online to complete their information, by responding by telephone or by completing a paper form, she said.
Being counted is important, she said, so that federal resources are properly allocated to local communities in the providing of services.
City Administrator Stephany Snowden recognized water and sewer department employee Laportia Brown for her service to the city. Brown, who has been with the city for more than 20 years, is water and sewer department liaison between the city and DHEC, Snowden said.
The following ordinances were approved on second and final reading:
>> An ordinance to add the annual sewer debt payment of approximately $130,000 ($11,000 per month) for two fiscal years;
>> An ordinance to enter into a lease with an option to purchase two bypass pumps for the wastewater treatment plant for an amount up to $262,000;
>> An ordinance to amend the FY20 Budget Ordinance (Wastewater Treatment Plant budget) to add the amount of $56,100 and to increase the use of net assets to fund the electrical repairs to the wastewater treatment plant;
>> Ordinances authorizing the city’s police department to enter into a law enforcement assistance and support agreement with the Coward Police Department and the Lamar Police Department;
>> An ordinance providing for the sale of real property, Florence County tax map no. 80010-16-010, to Carl McFadden in an amount not to exceed $1,000 plus all attorney and or recording fees; and other matters related thereto.
The council held the first of two readings on an ordinance authorizing the recovery of collection costs as a part of delinquent debts collected pursuant to the Setoff Debt Collection Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.