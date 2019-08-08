FLORENCE, S.C. — A concert featuring Willie Nelson & The Family, Alison Krauss, and Cassidy Daniels at the Florence Center scheduled for Monday, Aug. 12, has been canceled.
The Florence Center announced the cancelation Thursday afternoon on Twitter. Refunds for the Florence concert will be available at the original point of purchase.
The concert’s cancellation comes after Nelson, 86, canceled a planned tour citing breathing problems.
He wrote on Twitter, "I need to have my doctor check out."
Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He added, "I'll be back."
Nelson was also due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
He also canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.