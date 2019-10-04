FLORENCE, S.C. — Animals of all shapes and sizes filled the front lawn of All Saints’ Episcopal Day School on Friday morning for the annual Blessing of the Animals.
Dogs, cats, turtles, fish and a miniature horse were at the event.
The Blessing of the Animals honors St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. The school holds the event on the first Friday of October, which is near his birthday, said Joan Pennstrom, headmaster at All Saints’.
During the event, the Rev. Jason Hamshaw of All Saints’ Church, the Rev. Donnie Hayes of Christ Episcopal Church and the Rev. Ken Weldon of St. John’s Church said short prayers for each animal.
“It’s one of the most exciting times of the year,” said Pennstrom. “They love it. They love bringing their pets.”
On Thursday, a drive for pet supplies for the Jane H. Boswell Animal Shelter started with a chapel service with two animals from the shelter. The drive will take place for the next two weeks.
“We tie it in not to just having this, but to making sure they understand that we are supporting a facility that takes care of animals that don’t have home,” Pennstrom said.
At the end of the supply drive, the student council members will take the supplies to the humane society.
