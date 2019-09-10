FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools and The School Foundation will host Slow Parenting, an evening with Helle Heckmann, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Poynor Adult Education Center.
At the event, Heckmann will speak on the Five Golden Keys, or tools that she developed while working at the Waldorf School in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Heckmann came to Florence a year ago to share her Five Golden Keys at the 2018 Early Childhood Champions Summit.
The event Thursday will provide an opportunity for those who serve children to understand the key ideas of quality early childhood education and parenting, according to The School Foundation.
Parents of children under 6 years of age, grandparents, child care providers, teachers and community advocates are encouraged to attend.
In addition to the Thursday evening event, there will be two other events with Helle Heckmann.
>> Coffee for Parents: 8 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at the Child Development Center at Woods Road, 1400 Woods Road.
>> Coffee for Parents: 8 to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the R.N. Beck Child Development Center.
The event with Heckmann serves as a kickoff event for the Count 5! campaign. The Count 5! campaign consists of a series of events with early childhood experts who will address topics such as motor development, the importance of play and proper technology use.
Heckmann is an expert on child development and early childhood education from Copenhagen, Denmark. She also is an author, kindergarten teacher and a family consultant.
The Poynor Adult Education Center is at 301 S. Dargan St.
For additional information, contact Debbie Hyler, executive director, The School Foundation, at 843-662-9996 or dhyler@theschoolfoundation.org.
