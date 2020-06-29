COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 1,320 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,032 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 34,546, probable cases to 98, confirmed deaths to 717, and 3 probable deaths.
The four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Richland (1), Anderson (1), and Beaufort (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (12), Anderson (15), Bamberg (12), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (41), Calhoun (1), Charleston (278), Cherokee (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (2), Colleton (17), Darlington (6), Dillon (9), Dorchester (49), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (8), Florence (24), Georgetown (5), Greenville (153), Greenwood (9), Hampton (3), Horry (165), Jasper (1), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (26), Laurens (15), Lee (2), Lexington (73), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (22), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (24), Pickens (25), Richland (80), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (70), Sumter (16), Union (11), Williamsburg (6), York (59).
As of Sunday, a total of 408,394 tests have been conducted in the state, according to DHEC. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 8,191 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.5%.
As of Monday morning, 3,169 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,336 wee in use, which is a 69.83% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,336 inpatient beds currently used, 1,032 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
