FLORENCE, S.C. — Asiana Gaskins-Nelson was presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area’s Youth of the Year award Tuesday night.
Gaskins-Nelson, a member of the Lake City Boys & Girls Club, also was presented with a scholarship from the Carraway Turner Leadership Fund.
Martayshia Williams of the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club was named runner-up, and was also presented with a scholarship from the Leadership Fund.
The winners were announced at the club’s first Steak ’n’ Burger Dinner in more than 15 years. The dinner was held at First Presbyterian Church in Florence.
This special event incorporated an evening of food and entertainment with interaction with Boys & Girls Clubs’ youth at each table. Adults at each table were paired with club members so they could learn about the organization in a unique setting.
While adults dined on finely prepared hamburgers, club members were served special steak dinners, which, for some, might have represented their first steak dinner.
Starting this year, the Steak ’n’ Burger Dinner served as the culmination of the year-round Youth of the Year program, celebrating the 2020 Youth of the Year nominees from each of the six Boys & Girls Club sites. These six talented individuals were chosen by their clubs to compete in the annual Pee Dee Area Youth of the Year competition on Feb. 15.
The Carraway Turner Leadership Fund was created in the fall of 2019 with a donation by Health Facilities Federal Credit Union, now known as South Carolina Federal Credit Union. It was created in memory of Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner, who both lost their lives as a result of an Oct. 3, 2018, mass shooting.
