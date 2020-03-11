Morning News
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — YMCA of the Upper Pee and the city of Hartsville are teaming up to present the YMCA’s first Shamrock Shenanigans Festival.
The fun-filled festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on Carolina Avenue in the heart of downtown in front of the YMCA.
This festival is designed so the entire family has something to enjoy, said Gary Lukridge, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee in Hartsville.
The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a Color Me Green 5K run, starting at the YMCA on Carolina Avenue.
Participants will start the race wearing their clean, white YMCA Color Me Green 5K shirt received if pre-registered by Feb. 28, and they will end the 5K covered in St. Patrick’s Day green and gold. There will be stations along the route where runners will be doused with powder colored green and gold from head to toe.
The 5K is an untimed event, and no awards will be presented. It is just for fun.
The YMCA Shamrock Shenanigans 10K will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the YMCA. Awards will be given to the top runners in each age group for this race.
“We have over 130 participants signed up so far,” said April Griggs, the communication and member engagement director.
After the races, the festival will continue with music by Wet Nose Dogs of Florence from noon to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., festival attendees will enjoy photo ops, kid’s crafts and other activities. Food and craft vendors will be on site from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kid’s activities will be provided by Pleasant Valley Stables and Inflatables.
The fun will continue from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday with a St. Patrick’s Day community event hosted by Hoof and Hound. The Shamrock Crawl starts at Bizzell’s and continues to The Rooftop, Retrofit and Vintage before concluding at Hoof and Hound. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
The Hoof and Hound will host a Go Green-themed celebration from 6 p.m. to midnight to conclude the day of “Shamrockin” events. The Buzz will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Traditional Irish food and full service will be available outside. Bring a chair if you would like to just enjoy the band.
Lukridge said the YMCA sponsored the Fest da Ville in October 2019 and wanted to offer the community another family-oriented event. He said they wanted to offer an event to keep people in town and engaged by offering fun-filled activities for the entire family.
“This festival reinforces friendships in our community, promotes our thriving local businesses and showcases what makes Hartsville stand out as a community with significant history and vibrancy,” the YMCA stated.
Proceeds will benefit the Hartsville YMCA’s programs and services and provide scholarships to those who need them, Lukridge said.
5K fees: $35 for a Hartsville YMCA member, $40 for a nonmember through the day of the race.
10K fees: $40 for a Hartsville YMCA member, $45 for a nonmember through the day of the race.
10K awards (based on gun time): first-place male and female; first-place master male and female; first-, second- and third-place male and female in each age group. Age groups are 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-plus.
Strollers and pets are welcome.
The YMCA is at 111 E. Carolina Ave. in Hartsville.
Visit the YMCA Facebook page for more information on how to participate as a vendor, volunteer or sponsor and for a schedule of events for this special day, or call 843-383-4547.
