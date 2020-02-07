FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pee Dee suffered scattered wind damage Thursday night into Friday morning from a storm system that left a path of destruction through the Upstate and killed a motorist near Charlotte.
A driver died when a tree fell on an SUV near Fort Mill, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The driver's name wasn't given.
In Florence an early afternoon structure fire spread from the home in which it started to a neighboring home before firefighters were able to get it controlled.
The South Parker Drive blaze forced some traffic to detour to get to the car pickup line at Delmae Elementary School.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The second home suffered minor damage but the original home was destroyed.
The Pee Dee remained under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Friday with a forecast that called for winds out of the west at 25-35 miles an hour with gusts 40-55 miles an hour possible.
Shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, the Duke Energy Carolinas outage map listed more than 700 residences without power in and around Florence — some large clusters and other smaller clusters.
By noon, the number of outages was greatly reduced and more widely scattered.
Florence-Darlington Technical College pushed back the start time of its first on-campus home baseball game to 2:30 p.m. with the wind forecast to be blowing out.
Florence and Darlington counties each recorded more than two inches of rain while Marion County recorded more than three inches and Horry County more than four inches from the storm.
All of that rain left pockets of flooded lawns but left most roads open and undamaged.
Dillon County's Haymount Road was reported closed by the SCDOT because of a washout, and Elliott Highway in Lee County was reported blocked by high water.
Black Creek at Quinby was in minor flood stage at noon Friday, but the creek's projected crest was reduced to 13.5 feet while the Great Pee Dee was forecast to still be climbing through moderate flood stage Tuesday.
The Great Pee Dee at Cheraw was forecast to reach major flood stage above 42 feet Sunday.
A tornado likely touched down near Spartanburg, said Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy.
In the Upstate, the utility had 14,000 customers without electricity around Spartanburg, Mosier said.
Pee Dee crews would remain in the area at least until those outages were fixed before some of them relocated Upstate to help with restoration there.
After the wind dies down, the weekend weather forecast calls for sunny skies with daytime highs in the 50s.
