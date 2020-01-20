HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Service to others was the theme of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Commemorative Service on Monday at Hartsville’s historic Jerusalem Baptist Church on MLK Day.
Speakers remembered King and his legacy and exhorted attendees to find opportunities to serve their communities and their neighbors.
“What a great man Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was,” said state Sen. Gerald Malloy of Hartsville. “And we are still here living out the dream.”
Malloy said that as a young person he frequently read King’s speeches, including the “Mountaintop” speech.
“Our founders said, ‘We the people.’ Dr. King said, ‘We as a people will get to the promised land,’” Malloy said.
South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville said King’s dream and vision for America might seem like a lofty goal, but King left a roadmap.
“That map begins with love,” Lucas said.
“Service is love made visible,” said the Rev. Dr. Robin Dease. Dease, the Hartsville District superintendent for the United Methodist Church, delivered the keynote address for the event.
Dease pointed to the division in American society today.
“This America is building walls to shut out others we should be embracing,” she said.
Lawmakers “cannot legislate who people can love and who they cannot love,” Dease said.
“Children and the elderly are dying because of the refusal to provide health care and nutrition programs,” she said.
“Be authentically engaged in the lives of hurting people.
“What are you doing for others?” she asked.
It is possible, Dease said, to be involved in service and doing good works and still be spiritually dead.
“God is impressed with how you love and with your total devotion and faithfulness,” she said.
“It angers me to see how we change when we think we’ve arrived.”
She cited one of King’s many quotes: “Everybody can be great ... because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
Servant leadership, Dease said, is about humbling oneself and doing for others.
“The Jesus I want to serve is the Jesus who stooped down and humbled himself,” she said.
“Martin King humbled himself and stooped down to serve others,” she said.
Pastor Christopher Morgan of the Hartsville Ministerial Alliance spoke of building a united community.
“First and foremost, I guess the question would be, Do we really want that? The next question would be, What do we want it to look like?” Morgan said.
“We have the tools necessary to do it,” he said. “The thing we most often lack is the will to do it.”
When people become willing to do something for the common good, Morgan said, “obstacles become opportunities.”
Hartsville High School junior Yakhiah Jacks, 17, spoke about the perspective of today’s youth on King’s legacy. She said her life has not always been easy.
“But it’s been easier because of the sacrifice of my ancestors,” she said.
Jacks said King’s work has made the future brighter for today’s young people and future generations.
Hartsville NAACP President Lunella Williams offered her reflections on King’s legacy.
“This event is about coming together,” said Barbara Carraway, president of People to People, which organized the service.
Other speakers included the Rev. Reginald Floyd of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Carl Days, Pastor Chris Frazier of Mt. Olive Word of Life Ministries and Maureen Thomas.
The event wasn’t all speeches. The Coker University Gospel Choir and the Jerusalem Baptist Church Men’s Ensemble provided music for the occasion.
People to People organizes and sponsors the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
During the service, Hartsville Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Andrews presented a proclamation from the city of Hartsville to People to People President Barbara Carraway and former President Clayton Richardson commending People to People for organizing the event each year for the past 20 years.
People to People is an organization that seeks to develop positive dialogue and connections among all Hartsville citizens.
The service was followed by a soup and sandwich luncheon.
