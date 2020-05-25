Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.80 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 16.7 FEET BY TOMORROW EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 16.5 FEET...WATER WILL ENTER SOME HOMES ALONG ROUNDTREE ROAD. SEVERAL HOMES WILL BE ISOLATED ALONG NORTH OLD GEORGETOWN, ROUNDTREE, AND BENGAUSE ROADS NEAR EFFINGHAM AND NEW HOPE. &&