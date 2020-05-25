DARLINGTON, S.C. − The American Legion Post 13 held a Memorial Day service Monday on the town square in Darlington.
Many people gathered in lawn chairs to honor and pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives serving their country.
Veterans stood to the playing of the military branch songs during the ceremony.
The city of Darlington fire department rang the bell for a memorial time that was followed with the playing of taps.
U.S. Army Capt. Scott Abram was the guest speaker.
Abram said Memorial Day is about honor and continuing the example fallen heroes have set.
"There are everyday things we can do to emulate some of the heroic things they have done," Abram said.
"Their sacrifice, selfless service, personal courage and honor.
“Continue to teach and stand for what you know is right and pass on what you've learned to other people.
“Love is more powerful than fear. I've always heard that. An act of compassion is going to outweigh any other negative act."
