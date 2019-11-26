HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The victim of a fatal motorcycle collision Sunday night in Hartsville has been identified.
Tryus Ronnie Morrell, 50, of Hartsville died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car, according to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.
The incident at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday on North Marquis Highway near East Carolina Avenue, near the Hartsville Skating Arena.
The crash happened when a 2000 Harley-Davidson that was southbound on North Marquis Highway turned in front of a northbound Nissan Armada, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Armada and two passengers in it were transported to a Hartsville hospital for treatment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt while the two passengers were wearing theirs. The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet, Tidwell said.
This incident was under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol.
