DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Preparations on the loading dock of the old Darlington Post Office had already begun Sunday morning by the time J. Todd Hardee arrived.
Welcome to a church service in the coronavirus era. An outdoor, drive-up, nondenominational church service on the corner of Pearl and South Dargan streets.
Hardee’s son Sandy, the sound engineer, was testing the public address system he had just assembled.
His friend Orville Anderson was arranging the flags.
A simple lectern with a microphone attached was sitting front and center.
Two rocking chairs rested comfortably in the background.
Cars were starting to trickle into the small parking lot. Hardee, along with his two sons, Sandy and Templin, had recently purchased the 108-year-old building. Renovations on the inside were already in progress.
Sunday’s activities, however, were not part of the renovations. For the second time in two weeks, the old Post Office was being used as a drive-up church.
“I do everything on a whim,” Hardee said.
Why not a parking lot?
“I think people are ready to get out, to air out a little, and people like to go to church,” Hardee said. “If you’re got to do it in a car, you’ve got to do it in a car.”
Why not a post office?
“The folks in Darlington have gotten their messages through these doors and over this loading dock for over a hundred years,” Hardee said. “Maybe they can get a new message for the next couple or three weeks.”
Hardee owns Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home in Darlington and also is Darlington County’s coroner.
Social distancing, due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, has all but stopped traditional church services across the United States. Churches have had to become creative in finding ways to continue delivering their message.
“I go to this church right across the road,” Hardee said. “I go in that door right there. I take a left and I go to the third seat and I sit in the same place. I’m 57 years old, and I haven’t missed many Sundays doing the same thing. I just hear the same preacher on that corner every Sunday.
“Maybe it’s good to get out here and hear other preachers and see what’s going on a block from where you are. … Maybe we’re giving people a taste of Darlington in the church field.”
Some of the people who attended the 10 a.m. service brought food. Hardee called it tailgating. One woman came in her pajamas.
This was a diverse congregation, to Hardee’s delight.
“The most segregated hour in America is at 11 o’clock Sunday morning, and I hope I live long enough to see that change,” he said. “This little drive-up church I hope plays a part in that in our community.”
