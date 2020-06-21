COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two more coronavirus deaths in Florence County were reported Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Only four days since it crossed the 20,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases, South Carolina is closing in on 25,000.
On Sunday, DHEC announced 907 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, plus nine additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 24,661, probable cases to 32 and confirmed deaths to 653.
Both of the people in Florence County whose deaths were reported Sunday were elderly individuals. Florence County now has had 47 confirmed deaths. That ranks third among counties in the state.
In addition to two deaths in Florence County, four more deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chester (1), Colleton (1) and Richland (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Spartanburg (1) and Sumter (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (7), Anderson (18), Bamberg (6), Beaufort (41), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (7), Charleston (109), Cherokee (2), Chester (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (2), Colleton (10), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (34), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (18), Greenville (133), Greenwood (18), Horry (115), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (9), Laurens (18), Lee (3), Lexington (43), Marion (5), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (26), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (35), Richland (33), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (19), Sumter (14), Union (4), Williamsburg (4), York (31)
As of Saturday, 337,469 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Saturday statewide was 5,622 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 16.1%.
There are currently 692 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of Sunday morning, 3,296 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,173 are in use, which is a 68.52% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,173 inpatient beds currently used, 692 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
