Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two Darlington County legislators face challenges to retain their seats in the South Carolina General Assembly.
Sens. Gerald Malloy and Kevin Johnson have opponents listed on the website of the South Carolina Election Commission.
Malloy, a Democrat whose district includes most of Darlington and Marlboro counties, will face Republican J.D. Chaplin in the general election for Senate District 29.
Johnson, a Democrat whose district includes two small parts of western Florence and a small part of southeastern Darlington, faces Republican Leon Winn of Sumter County in the general election for Senate District 36.
Other incumbents currently facing opposition include U.S. Rep Tom Rice, a Republican, who so far will faces Democrat William H. “Cowboy” Williams and Libertarian Larry Guy Hammond in a bid to retain the Congressional District 7 seat.
Melissa Watson also has indicated she plans to run for the Democratic nomination but had not yet filed with the election commission, as of Monday.
Republican Angie Stone Godbold has filed to run against incumbent Republican Bobby Kilgo for the Darlington County Council District 1 seat.
Also, Republican Jerry Wayne Yarborough Jr. has filed to run for Florence County Council District 4. The seat is now held by Democrat Mitchell Kirby. Kirby said he had filed Friday.
Democrat incumbent Tony Chavis faces Republican Michael August for Darlington County sheriff.
There might be others to file in this race.
Incumbents to file that do not currently face opposition include S.C. Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and S.C. Reps. Pat Henegan, Jackie Hayes, Terry Alexander, Phillip Lowe and Robert Williams.
In Darlington County, County Council members Joyce W. Thomas, Le Flowers and Lewis Brown, Auditor Margaret R. Rogers, Clerk of Court Scott B. Suggs and Coroner J. Todd Hardee have all filed.
Fourth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers has also filed.
