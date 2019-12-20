DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two male bloodhound puppies were donated Friday to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis and his agency’s tracking team.
Chavis received the puppies from breeder Ty Neal of Darlington. The puppies were born Oct. 29 to Tracey and Trooper. They come with a pedigree certified by the American Kennel Club.
“It is wonderful to have community members like Mr. Neal who are willing to donate to law enforcement,” said Chavis. “These animals will be a great benefit to not only us, but to the people of Darlington County.”
Chavis is asking for the community’s assistance naming the two puppies. Suggestions can be submitted via the agency’s Facebook page.
The bloodhounds and their handlers will begin training together after the new year.
