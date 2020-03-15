DARLINGTON, S.C. – In compliance with the directive of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School announced a temporary closure for the school and transition to distance learning beginning Monday.
The school will remain closed throughout the end of the month of March. All events and after school activities are postponed for the month of March and will be rescheduled.
Distance learning means Trinity-Byrnes students will not be missing class.
Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School began preparation for remote teaching and learning (distance learning) through virtual classrooms soon after the coronavirus outbreak, Head of School Ed Hoffman said.
“Because of our robust international student program and our concerns for our international students’ well-being, early on we were well aware of the seriousness of the situation and began educating our students and families about the virus and appropriate precautions,” he said. “Once it became apparent that the coronavirus would likely affect us here in South Carolina, an action plan that utilized already in place systems for remote teaching and distant learning was quickly put in place.”
Led by Associate Head of School Kelley Byrd, members of the Trinity-Byrnes faculty have been trained in video platforms to deliver lectures and conduct classes remotely.
“Students are able to view either livestreamed or recorded class lectures as well as submit assignments electronically through Google Classroom,” Byrd said. “Our faculty will utilize our school information management system to post lesson plans and assignments.”
Trinity-Byrnes students and faculty completed training last week.
