DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ed Hoffman, the head of school at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School, was elected vice president of the Palmetto Association of Independent Schools executive committee in May with duties to begin July 1.
The executive committee is a four-member subsect of the Palmetto Association of Independent Schools governing board, and each member serves for a two-year term.
“He is one of the senior members of the board of PAIS, and we are thrilled to have him in this new roll,” said Palmer Ball, the director of the Palmetto Association of Independent Schools.
PAIS is a nonprofit organization founded in 1978 to support and foster the freedom of South Carolina’s independent schools and their missions of educating students both academically and socially.
“It is an honor to be elected to such a prestigious position in an organization that exemplifies excellence in independent education,” Hoffman said.
Headquartered in Spartanburg, PAIS has 21 member schools, including co-educational, single sex, preschools through high schools, day and boarding schools as well as secular and faith-based schools.
PAIS is governed by a board of professionals from its member schools. Members are elected annually and serve a term of two year terms as officers.
One of the primary functions of the PAIS board is to offer professional devolvement opportunities and resources and to foster collegiality among its member schools.
Trinity-Byrnes has been a member of PAIS for 20 years, and Hoffman has been a member of the governing board for the past nine years.
