DARLINGTON, S.C. – Big trucks, small sportscars and a little of everything in between lined S.C. 151 on Saturday afternoon, as people from across the Carolinas awaited their very own dose of some afternoon speed – the legal kind, that is, of course.
Sunshine and mild temperatures provided the perfect backdrop as Darlington Raceway, Sports Clips Haircuts and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) held their annual Track Laps fundraiser, giving common folk a chance to take a spin around the famous Lady in Black.
The cars were held to 70 mph by a pace car and monitored by a chase vehicle to insure the safety of all, but drivers said even at a reduced speed, the opportunity to drive the track was more than worth the $30 donation.
“Oh, my gosh, it’s unbelievable,” said Krista Burian of Hartsville, who also participated in last year’s event. “When you get out there, the feeling is just amazing. It’s really an awesome experience.”
Burian was behind the wheel in 2019 because her husband, Nello, was nursing an injury and in a sling. So this year, they decided to return to give him a chance to drive.
“We wanted to support the event, and she got to drive last year. So this year is payback,” Nello Burian said, chuckling.
Each car was allowed three laps around the famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped track, and $10 of each donation will benefit the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program. The scholarship program provides scholarships for service members and veterans for use at post-secondary schools and trade schools. To date, the program has awarded more than 1,600 scholarships totaling nearly $8 million.
“Track Laps is a unique community showcase of the Lady in Black to benefit our valued service members and veterans,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “We are proud to continue to support the VFW’s Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program that has a tremendous impact in every branch of service. We look forward to welcoming our loyal fans back to the track for a memorable Track Laps experience for a good cause.”
Saturday’s “entry fee” also included two tickets to the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity Series race scheduled for Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway. And most of Saturday’s attendees said they love spending time at the track.
So much so, Greg Peppers drove all the way from Cameron, North Carolina, for Saturday’s event.
“The drive down was a couple of hours, but it’s worth it,” Peppers said. “I’ve done it before in a different car but wanted to do it this time in the Mustang. Of course, they keep your speed down, but you still get a good feel for what it’s like out there. Plus, it’s for a good cause.”
Ray White of Latta agreed. His trek over to the track wasn’t as long as Peppers’ drive, but White said he’s been making the trip every chance he gets since 1958. The ticket for Saturday’s event was a Father’s Day gift from his wife, who was along for the ride.
“I’ve run a race here on foot, but I’ve never driven around the track,” White said. “So this was a great Father’s Day gift. I’m so glad she thought of it. We won’t be going as fast as the NASCAR drivers do, but I know it’ll be fun.”
