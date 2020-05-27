COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twenty coronavirus deaths in the state that were announced Wednesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) included one death each from Florence and Darlington counties.
DHEC announced 207 new COVID-19 cases, including nine in Florence County and four in Darlington County.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,623 and those who have died to 466.
Florence County has had 612 cases and 34 deaths.
Darlington County has had 260 cases and 18 deaths.
Statewide, the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (1), Horry (2), Lee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (3) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (3), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (11), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (3), Florence (9), Greenville (21), Greenwood (12), Horry (10), Kershaw (7), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (9), Marion (1), Marlboro (11), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (1), Richland (17), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (4), Union (1) and York (10).
As of Tuesday, a total of 181,154 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
On Tuesday, the monthly goal of testing 110,000 South Carolinians by May 31 was exceeded. DHEC continues to work with community partners to make testing available across the state in order to test 2% of the state’s population, or 110,000 residents, each month. This enhanced testing allows DHEC to better understand the scope of the virus within the state and ensure resources are directed to those who need it most.
As of Wednesday morning, 3,277 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,081 are in use, which is a 68.36% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,081 inpatient beds currently used, 398 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
