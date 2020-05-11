Weather Alert

...FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED FIRE DANGER. WINDS WILL OCCASIONALLY GUST UP TO 25 MPH, WHILE RELATIVE HUMIDITY DROPS TO AROUND 25 PERCENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN. IF YOU DO, YOU ARE ADVISED TO USE EXTREME CAUTION. &&