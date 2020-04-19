OATS, S.C. – Three people have been arrested for their involvement in an armed robbery and homicide in the Oates community in Darlington County.
One person remains at large in the case of the slaying of Willie Jackson at a residence on Old Timers Court.
Sheriff Tony Chavis has announced the arrest of Tyneshia Jhane Price, 25, of Hartsville; Devon Demarco Rembert, 19, of Hartsville; and Nelson Hawkins, 51, of Darlington.
Price and Rembert are charged with murder and armed robbery. Rembert also has two other pending charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the April 2018 murder of a Lamar man.
Rembert was released on bond on March 12, 2020 for those charges. Hawkins is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.
Investigators continue to search for Jelonta Chavon Bacote, 27, of Darlington. He is wanted for murder and armed robbery.
Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Bacote is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4920, 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
