DARLINGTON, S.C. - A judge denied bond a second time Thursday for a man now charged with one count of murder in Sunday’s shooting at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville that has now left three people dead.
And a third person is now in jail facing two murder charges from the shooting.
That latest suspect is identified as 24-year-old Davijon Khalil McCall of Hartsville, who is also charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and having a gun on premises where alcohol is sold.
McCall is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington. He was booked into the detention center at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday.
U.S. marshals arrested McCall at a residence in Durham, North Carolina, Wednesday night after he was identified as a suspect by Hartsville police, according to a media advisory from the city of Hartsville.
During a hearing Thursday, Hartsville Municipal Judge Cody Mitchell denied bond for McCall and again for Darius Grant Dickey, 20, who was arrested Monday. Dickey was originally charged with four counts of attempted murder. One of the attempted murder charges has now been upgraded to one count of murder. He still faces three counts of attempted murder.
In denying Dickey’s bond, Mitchell noted again that Dickey was out of jail on bond for two prior violent offenses at the time of the shooting. And he said he deemed McCall a flight risk given that he was apprehended out of state.
Both men have appearances before a circuit court judge scheduled for May 6.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, died in the shooting at the Camden Avenue nightclub. A third victim, Garrett Bakhsh, 18, a Coker University student from Maryland, died Tuesday of injuries he suffered in the shooting, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
Three other people were injured and sent to local hospitals. Because of patient privacy standards, the conditions of the three are not available, city of Hartsville spokeswoman Lauren Baker said.
Hartsville police were dispatched to the lounge following a call at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, according to Baker.
Authorities arrested Dickey and another person suspected in the shooting on Monday.
Dickey is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, having a gun where alcohol is sold and a violation of a city ordinance.
The name of the unidentified person in custody will not be released until additional warrants have been served, Baker said. That individual is facing charges for third-degree assault and battery in relation to the shooting, according to Baker. No murder warrant has been served on this individual, Baker said.
“Officers of the Hartsville Police Department have worked around the clock to thoroughly investigate this tragedy and bring the correct suspects into custody quickly,” the city’s media advisory said. “The investigations and apprehensions were successful with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the U.S. Marshals Service.”
“Our city is a close-knit community, but more than that, it is family,” Baker said. “We are all brokenhearted by this terrible tragedy. Our men and women in law enforcement have worked tirelessly to bring closure to all impacted by this situation. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”
On Wednesday, Coker University issued a statement on the death of Bakhsh. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our student, Garrett Bakhsh,” the statement said. “Garrett was a freshman, a member of our men’s lacrosse team, and a friend to many in our Coker community. The entire Coker campus community joins together in expressing our sympathy to Garrett’s family and our hearts go out to all impacted by this sad news.”
The statement continued: “Coker is providing counseling services for students, faculty, and staff through the university’s Health and Wellness Center. Additionally, Coker’s Center for Diversity, Interfaith, and Inclusion Education is providing contacts for pastoral care for our community.”
Also on Wednesday, the Hartsville Police Department posted a statement on social media. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the three individuals that passed away as a result of this weekend’s tragedy. This is certainly news that no one ever wishes to wake up to find out has happened so close to home,” the statement said.
“We understand that the entire Hartsville community is brokenhearted and wants closure as they anxiously await all of the details. Please understand that this is still an ongoing and active investigation. We will release details to the public as soon as we possibly can. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.
