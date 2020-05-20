COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of coronavirus deaths in South Carolina rose past the 400 mark Tuesday as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,175 and those who have died to 407.
All of the eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Colleton (4), Fairfield (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (3), Georgetown (1), Greenville (14), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (17), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2) and York (10).
Florence County now has had 550 cases and 29 deaths. It ranks eighth among 46 counties in the state with a race of 397.71 cases per 100,000 people.
Darlington County now has had 232 cases and five deaths. It ranks No. 10 in the state with a rate of 348.25 cases per 100,000 people.
As of Tuesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 28,775 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,222 were positive and 25,553 were negative. A total of 138,238 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Wednesday morning, 3,030 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,209 were in use, which is a 70.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,209 inpatient beds currently used, 414 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As South Carolina increases testing, there probably will be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed Tuesday statewide was 2,270 and the percent positive was 5.5%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive might more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
