DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A female inmate at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center was taken by ambulance to a Pee Dee area hospital Friday evening.
The Darlington County Coroner's Office was later called to the hospital to investigate, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
The inmate was being held on charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide, according to the release.
Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.