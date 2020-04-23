WILMINGTON, N.C. – Severe weather is expected Thursday evening in the Pee Dee, but the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina, has lowered the threat level, especially in the Interstate 95 corridor.
High winds are probable and minor flooding is possible but very little lightning is expected. The primary threat is damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and isolated tornadoes (especially Williamsburg and Georgetown counties).
If flooding occurs, it mainly will hamper travel.
A gale warning began Thursday morning and will be in effect through Friday morning off the coasts of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina. Gale conditions are likely with winds 25 to 35 knots, gusts up to 45 knots and seas 7-10 feet.
Showers will develop ahead of a warm front during the day on Thursday and move north of the area during the late morning and early afternoon.
Thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon behind the warm front. Some of these storms could become severe.
On average rainfall of 1 to 1½ inches is expected in the region, with the highest amount along the immediate coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.