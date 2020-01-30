HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville police have served a murder warrant on a third person and rescinded a murder warrant against another in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting at a city club in which three people were killed and three injured.
Davijon Khalil McCall, 24, of Hartsville was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a residence in Durham, North Carolina, after he was identified as a suspect in the shooting, according to a news release from the city of Hartsville.
McCall is currently charged with murder and could face other charges, according to the release.
Darius Grant Dickey was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals and has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, having a gun where alcohol is sold and a violation of a city ordinance in connection with the shooting.
The shooting in question happened Sunday morning at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were pronounced dead Sunday. Garrett Bakhsh, 18, a student at Coker University from Maryland, died Tuesday.
A person arrested with Dickey won't face murder charges.
"Murder warrants have been rescinded against the unidentified individual in custody that officers originally believed to be the suspect," Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker wrote in a release Thursday. "However, he is facing charges for assault and battery, 3rd degree in relation to this incident. This suspect will remain unnamed until warrants have been served. No murder warrant has been served to this suspect.
"Our city is a close knit community, but more than that, it is family. We are all broken hearted by this terrible tragedy. Our men and women in law enforcement have worked tirelessly to bring closure to all impacted by this situation. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy,” Baker wrote in Thursday's release.
McCall and Dickey will have bond hearings 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the release
This is still an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the investigation.
