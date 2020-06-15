COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina is closing in on 20,000 cases of coronavirus.
With 582 new cases announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the total number of cases in the state is 19,378.
DHEC announced two additional deaths Monday, bringing the death total to 602.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1) and Lexington (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (2), Anderson (6), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (19), Calhoun (4), Charleston (76), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (7), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillon (1) Dorchester (11), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (13), Georgetown (17), Greenville (91), Greenwood (8), Horry (62), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (23), Lexington (30), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (5), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (7), Richland (42), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (7), Union (1), Williamsburg (3) and York (16).
As of Sunday, a total of 293,754 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 6,329 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 9.2%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive might more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Monday morning, 3,536 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,947 are in use, which is a 66.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,947 inpatient beds currently used, 536 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
