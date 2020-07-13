Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR CENTRAL FLORENCE AND NORTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT... AT 331 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BLUE BRICK TO NEAR NEW HOPE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MARION, LAKE CITY, PAMPLICO, BLUE BRICK, HYMAN, EFFINGHAM, RAINS, FRIENDFIELD, CLAUSSEN, NEW HOPE, EVERGREEN, SCRANTON, COWARD AND LAKE CITY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THUNDERSTORMS CAN POSE A VARIETY OF THREATS INCLUDING GUSTY WINDS, SMALL HAIL, CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND LOCALIZED FLOODING. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU REMAIN INDOORS UNTIL THE STORMS PASS. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&