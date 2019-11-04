Elections will be held Tuesday in the Pee Dee, including various communities in Florence, Darlington, Williamsburg and Marlboro counties.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Florence County
- Pamplico: In his bid for reelection, Pamplico Mayor Gene R. Gainey faces a challenge from town councilman David M. Munn.
Five people – incumbents Pamela M. Turner, Van Coleman and Bruce Bennett and challengers Stella Miller and Gary R Hanna – are running for three at-large seats on the Pamplico Town Council.
- Scranton: Mayor Terry Knotts and Councilmen Thomas Knotts and Glenn Matthews are running for three seats on the town council.
- Coward: Bobby J. Beard Sr., Mack Evans and Steven Tyson Smalls are running for the town council.
- Olanta: Jennifer Kennedy and Leigh Ann Scurry are running for two seats on the town council.
- Timmonsville: Three people – incumbent William James Jr., Brenda T. McKithen and Richard Butch Hodges – are running for three at-large seats on the town council.
- Florence County School District Four board: Darrell J. McFadden is running for an at-large seat.
- Florence County School District Five board: Incumbent Rick Sanders and challenger Josh Thomas are running for Seat 5 on the Florence 5 school board. Faith L. Truesdale is the only person who filed for Seat 2.
Darlington County
- Darlington: Three candidates are running for mayor of Darlington. They are incumbent Gloria Hines and challengers Curtis Boyd and Carolyn Bruce.
Six candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Darlington City Council. They are Ernest L. Boston Sr., Carolyn Bruce, Bryant Gardner, Winfred M. Herrington Sr., John M. Milling and Howard J. Nettles.
- Hartsville: Three candidates are running unopposed for three seats on the Hartsville City Council in today’s municipal general election.
Bryson S. Caldwell, owner and president of Caldwell Insurance Consultants LLC, is running for the District 2 seat currently held by Councilman Bernice Wilson. Wilson, a council member since 2007, is not seeking reelection.
Councilman Johnny Andrews is running for reelection in District 4. Andrews, who also serves as mayor pro tem, is running for a sixth term and has served on the council since 1999.
District 6 Councilman Bobby McGee is also seeking reelection. McGee, who won a special election in February to fill a vacancy in the District 6 seat created when former councilman Billy Shirley resigned last year, is running for a full four-year term on the council.
- Lamar: Angele White-Bradley, Inez Bess Lee, Danielle Todd-Wilkes and Nat Williams are running for the town council.
- Society Hill: Chuck Baker, Melissa Burch, Scott Dixon and Deborah A. Harrell are running for the town council.
Williamsburg County
- Kingstree: Anthony Bufkin and Darren Tisdale are running for mayor. Luester McCullough (District 1), Michelle Butterworth (District 2) and Stan Williamson (District 6) are running for the town council.
Marlboro County
- Bennettsville: Carolyn Prince, Chris McArthur and Jr. Chavis are running for mayor. Tyrone Davis and Wilhelmina Pegues Gladden are running for Seat 2 on the city council. Jean Quick is running for Seat 4, and Thomas Bennett Jr., Bernice Johnson and Gregory Scott Sr. are running for Seat 6.
