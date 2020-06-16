COLUMBIA, S.C. – The spread of COVID-19 seems to be slowing in Pee Dee counties, but that isn’t the case with the rest of South Carolina.
Florence (8), Williamsburg (7), Darlington (6), Marion (3), Marlboro (1) and Dillon counties combined for 25 additional cases that were reported Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
But DHEC announced 595 new cases total in the state plus five deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,990 and those who have died to 607.
At least 25 new cases were announced in eight counties: Horry (86), Greenville (70), Charleston (63), Richland (56), Beaufort (33), Lexington (33), York (33) and Spartanburg (25) counties.
Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1) and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred middle-aged individuals from Dillon (1) and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (6), Allendale (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (14), Calhoun (3), Charleston (63), Chester (3), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (6), Dorchester (10), Fairfield (2), Florence (8), Georgetown (11), Greenville (70), Greenwood (3), Horry (86) Jasper (1), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (11), Lee (2), Lexington (33), Marion (3), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (23), Richland (56), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (15), Union (2), Williamsburg (7) and York (33).
As of Monday, a total of 299,033 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Monday statewide was 4,339 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed, and the percent positive might more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Tuesday morning, 3,320 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,175 are in use, which is a 68.37% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,175 inpatient beds currently used, 571 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
