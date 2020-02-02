Pee Dee Electric Cooperative linemen headed to Bolivia

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two Pee Dee Electric Cooperative linemen flew to Bolivia on Sunday for two weeks to help with power line repair needed after Amazon wildfires.
Last September, wildfires stemming from the Brazilian Amazon ravaged more than 5 million acres in Bolivia. The fires burned not only trees but also power poles.
The CRE (Cooperativa de Rural de Electrificación Ltda.) was established in 1962 by NRECA International (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association) for rural electrification throughout Bolivia. CRE reached out to electric co-ops across America for help, and the Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) in Darlington was one of the first to respond.
PDEC’s crew leader Eugene Bryant and first class lineman Chris Blackmon were eager to answer the call when they heard of the opportunity. They originally had planned to go last November, but the trip was postponed because of political unrest in the country.
On Sunday, the two men flew out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and ultimately ended up in La Chiquitania, Bolivia. This is the first time each has been out of the country.
Bryant and Blackmon both said they’ve been wanting to do a project like this for years and were thrilled when management at the co-op presented the prospect of Bolivia.
Other linemen from North Carolina and Arkansas will join them on their assignment. Their tasks will consist of reconstructing power lines and poles destroyed during fires and overseeing while providing adequate training and guidance to the local linemen of Bolivia in terms of best practices, efficiency and safety.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to help folks that really need it,” Blackmon said. “That’s what this job is about.”
The linemen had many conference calls last week to determine what they should prepare for and how to pack. It is considered the rainy summer season in Bolivia with near 100-degree temperatures.
“My wife and kids have been so supportive,” Bryant said. “They’re used to me being gone during hurricane season and to assist in other disasters, but never out of the country.”
Crews have been assured that while living conditions might be a bit archaic, they are safe.
“Think how PDEC just started 80 years ago bringing power to the rural areas of the Pee Dee in South Carolina, and now we’re helping communities across the world,” PDEC President and chief executive officer Mike Fuller said. “That’s the co-op way.”
The co-op has already signed on for another international trip to Bolivia in 2021 to bring power to areas that have yet to receive it.
