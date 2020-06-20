DARLINGTON, S.C. – A passenger in a pickup truck was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle collision in Darlington County.
The wreck happened at approximately 8 p.m. on South Center Road, between Darlington and Lamar.
The 2001 Chevy pickup truck was headed west on South Center Road. A 2019 Toyota SUV that was stopped at a stop sign pulled in front of the truck, which struck the SUV in the side, according to David Jones, a trooper with the S.C. highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital with injuries.
The passenger was in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt, Jones said.
The driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to Jones.
The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.
