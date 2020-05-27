HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Beaus and Belles Boutique, an inclusive and affordable women’s clothing retailer, will open Saturday in downtown Hartsville.
The online boutique will sell women’s clothing, accessories, gifts, home goods and more at its first brick-and-mortar store.
The owners are Lauri Dunn-Trzebiatowski and her daughter Alexis Graves, formerly of Beaufort.
The boutique owners said they knew they wanted to open a shop to match every woman’s budget and body without compromising on quality or style.
“I’ve been a general manager of different clothing stores and boutiques for many years and felt inspired to put my heart into my own project,” Dunn-Trzebiatowski said. “Something about South Carolina always calls you back no matter how many places you’ve been to or lived. It only seemed fitting for us to lay some roots down here permanently in the South Carolina community.”
An online boutique, this will be their first storefront location as South Carolina begins to reopen the state amid coronavirus concerns. The mother-daughter duo plan on providing a safe and welcoming environment while following state regulations.
Beaus and Belles Boutique will donate 10 percent of its May 30 profits toward Feeding America in hopes of helping local food banks during the pandemic. Going forward, the boutique also plans on hosting a “Giving Tuesday” on the third Tuesday of every month. Customers will be able to vote for a charity to which the boutique will donate its profits.
“It has been a difficult time for all of us, especially being in the community of small-business owners,” Graves said. “Most importantly though, we are all so thankful we are healthy and that is what matters most during this time. We want our storefront to feel clean and safe for our customers while also giving back to the community.”
Beaus and Belles Boutique will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, pending state coronavirus regulations.
There will be opening-day giveaways, including a percentage off entire purchases. For more information on store hours and location, visit bbboutiquesc.com/.
