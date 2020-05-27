New mothers could experience increase in postpartum depression during COVID-19

HARTSVILLE — Women having babies during COVID-19 pandemic are certainly experiencing new circumstances surrounding the birth of their child. And after the baby comes, postpartum depression could occur more frequently than normal.
Postpartum depression is depression that starts anytime during the first year after your baby is born, says Linda George, certified nurse midwife at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.
“Symptoms include sadness, despair, feeling unable to care for baby, frequent crying, trouble bonding with baby, loss of interest in food, self-care, things you used to enjoy, sleeping too much/too little to name a few,” George said.
She said symptoms typically start two to three weeks after birth.
George said it is thought that 10 to 20 percent of women have clinical postpartum depression, but as many as 70 to 80 percent of women show some signs of, at a minimum, postpartum blues.
George said she has not seen an increase in postpartum depression yet during the coronavirus pandemic.
“But I suspect there is more of it now,” George said. “I typically bring new moms in for evaluation two weeks after birth. Due to COVID, I have not been doing that, just having telephone contact. Nothing beats a face-to-face meeting to identify symptoms.”
Why would new mothers experience an increase in postpartum depression at this time?
“I would say it is related to isolation and social distancing,” George said. “The birth of a new baby is a glorious event, to be shared with everyone. Now, we are asking families to stay in and avoid contact with others.”
She said with no one coming to meet the new baby, no one visiting and helping to care for the baby, allowing mom to rest, no one coming over to help cook, clean, do laundry can be isolating and exhausting.
George said the best people can do to prevent postpartum depression is identify risk factors for postpartum depression like — history of depression or previous postpartum depression, trauma during pregnancy (loss of parent, social upheaval), alcohol/drug abuse, ambivalence about the pregnancy, lack of support, unanticipated issues during childbirth.
“Be aware and cognizant of symptoms, be proactive,” George said. “For women with previous postpartum depression, consider starting medication the last month of the pregnancy.”
During this time of social distancing and staying at home, George said, to stay in touch with expectant and new mothers with frequent calls, texts, emails, cards and video chats. Drop off food, necessities for the baby, gifts for mom and baby.
“Stay connected, engaged, keep mom from feeling isolated and alone,” George said.
She said medical offices are offering telemedicine for visits if needed.
For more information, contact Linda George at 843-339-9222.
