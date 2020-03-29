COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two new coronavirus cases in Darlington County and one in Florence were among the 113 additional cases in South Carolina that were reported Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One additional death related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus also was reporting, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 16.
The patient was an elderly individual from Horry County who had underlying health conditions.
Florence County now has had 14 coronavirus cases reported. Darlington County has 10.
A new case also was reported in Marlboro County, bringing the total there to two.
The total number statewide is 774 cases in 40 counties.
