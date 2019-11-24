HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A motorcyclist died Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash just outside of Hartsville.
The 5:06 p.m. crash happened on North Marquis Highway near East Carolina Avenue, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened when a 2000 Harley-Davidson that was south-bound on North Marquis Highway turned in front of a north-bound Nissan Armada, Tidwell said.
The driver of the Armada and two passengers in it were transported to a Hartsville area hospital for treatment. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt while the two passengers were wearing theirs. The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet, Tidwell said.
